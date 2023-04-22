Longtime Trump ally Laxalt joins PAC supporting DeSantis

Laxalt, who roomed with DeSantis at the Naval Justice School, will serve as the chairman of the Never Back Down super PAC, the organization confirmed Saturday.

Laxalt chaired Trump's campaign in Nevada in 2020 and has repeated Trump's false claims of fraud about that race, won by Democrat Joe Biden. Laxalt was a public face of many of Trump campaign's lawsuits in the swing state that challenged election rules and results. Trump endorsed Laxalt in the 2022 Senate race won by Catherine Cortez Masto, who was considered the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent in the midterm elections.