Look for lots of cute animals and celebs in Super Bowl ads

“I dare you to watch the commercial and not smile,” she said.

Many ads were celebrity heavy: Melissa McCarthy sings a jingle for Booking.com, and Adam Driver makes multiples of himself for Squarespace. Pepsi Zero Sugar hired Ben Stiller and Steve Martin. Avocados From Mexico enlists Anna Faris for one of the few slightly risque ads this year that envisions a present where everyone is naked — including the Statue of Liberty. Tennis star Serena Williams stars in two ads: one for Michelob Ultra and one for Remy Martin. T-Mobile enlisted Bradley Cooper and his mom to star in a blooper-filled ad.

Those not using celebrities opted for humor. Ram poked fun at erectile dysfunction ads by having couples talk about "premature electrification." Kia showed a dad on an epic quest to pick up his child's forgotten "binky." And E(asterisk)Trade brought back its famous talking babies: this time, they attend a wedding.

And it's not a Super Bowl without cute animals — particularly dogs. The dog-food subscription service called The Farmer’s Dog showed a heartwarming tale of a girl growing older with her dog. The Skechers ad shows Snoop Dogg shaving a poodle; Pringles shows Meghan Trainor cuddling with her dog. And Pepsi Zero Sugar shows Steve Martin as a vet operating on a dog.

