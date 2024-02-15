BreakingNews
I-75 South ramp to U.S. 35 closed due to rollover semi crash in Dayton

Los Angeles firefighters injured in explosion of pressurized cylinders aboard truck

Seven Los Angeles firefighters were injured, two critically, when an explosion occurred as they responded to a truck with pressurized cylinders that were on fire
Nation & World
By JOHN ANTCZAK – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seven Los Angeles firefighters were injured, two critically, when an explosion occurred as they responded early Thursday to a truck with pressurized cylinders that were on fire, authorities said.

The explosion occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the Wilmington area, fire department spokesman Nicholas Prange said in an interview.

Six firefighters were taken to a hospital, he said. A total of 10 firefighters had been dispatched to the incident.

Prange did not know the status of the truck driver, but he noted that the blast occurred 13 minutes after the fire was reported.

“I would hope the driver was clear,” he said.

Prange said the cylinders may have contained compressed natural gas.

TV helicopter video showed that truck was completely destroyed. A small flame continued to burn in the mangled wreckage more than an hour after the explosion.

The blast occurred adjacent to an industrial area separated from a neighborhood by a wide street and a rail line.

Wilmington is 18 miles (29 kilometers) south of downtown, near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

In Other News
1
Prison deaths report finds widespread missteps, failures in latest sign...
2
Retail sales fall 0.8% in January from December as shoppers pause after...
3
Norwegian mass killer loses second attempt to sue the state for alleged...
4
Israeli forces storm the main hospital in southern Gaza, saying...
5
Shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade seemed to stem from dispute...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top