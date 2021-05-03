Los Angeles Times hires ESPN's Kevin Merida as new editor

Merida has been editor in chief of ESPN's The Undefeated, a site that examines race and culture as well as sports. He spent 22 years as a journalist at The Washington Post.

He replaces Norman Pearlstine, who stepped down late last year. The Times chose a Black editor as its leader following a period where the newspaper and other journalistic institutions have taken tough looks at their own diversity in both staffing and in who and what they cover.