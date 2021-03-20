Los Angeles TV crew injured in SUV crash, driver arrested

Moore said the victims were all listed in stable condition about three hours after the crash.

The SUV crashed into a glass storefront on West Hollywood Boulevard around 3 p.m., striking several pedestrians, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The reporter and photographer were among the five people taken to the hospital, the station said. At least four of them were initially considered to be in serious to critical condition, the LAFD said.

All were expected to survive their injuries, Wendling said.

Another pedestrian declined to be taken to the hospital, the LAFD said.

Eisner has worked in television in Los Angeles for more than 38 years, FOX 11 said. Perez has been with the TV station for nearly three years.