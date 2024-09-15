Loss to U.S. leaves Suzann Pettersen with mixed record as Europe's Solheim Cup captain

Pettersen's record as European captain in two Solheim Cups is similarly mixed.

Europe overcame a disastrous opening session in Spain last year and rallied for a 14-14 tie that allowed it to capture the cup for a third straight time. Going for a record four in a row, Pettersen's team again got off to a slow start, trailing 6-2 after the first day, then prevented an American blowout and put a scare into the United States during a tense hour in Sunday's singles matches.

But the Europeans didn't hole enough putts or close out enough matches in front of a loud American crowd at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club and lost, 15 1/2 to 12 1/2.

“Friday morning is kind of what hurt us. That’s something we internally have to work on because it’s tough over and over to kind of always feel like you’re coming from behind,” Pettersen said. “It’s very doable. We showed it again today. ... Yeah, we’re right there. But you also need a little bit of luck.”

Anna Nordqvist, the oldest player on the European team at 37 who had a dual role as an assistant captain, wiped away tears as she described what Pettersen brought to the team.

“She’s probably the best competitor I’ve ever been around in this game of golf. She just puts her heart into everything,” Nordqvist said. “I’ve loved being able to be around her again. I miss her on tour. ... Most of the girls haven’t played in Suzann’s heyday and haven’t seen what an amazing athlete and person she is.”

Although she incorporated statistical analysis into her decisions, Pettersen relied mostly on her gut. She made Emily Pedersen a captain's pick after an uneven year for the Danish player, who came in at 103rd in the women's ranking, and played her in all five sessions. Pedersen went 2-3.

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire, a stalwart for the Europeans in 2021 and last year, only played two matches. She beat Ally Ewing easily in Sunday singles to go 1-1.

“I’ve never lived my life regretting any decisions. You’d rather play with your gut feel and your heart,” Pettersen said. “Sometimes you get outplayed.”

Pettersen did not say whether she would captain Europe again if offered the job, and she, too, had tears in her eyes while Nordqvist praised her leadership.

“I’m a mom now, so I’m quite sensitive, quite emotional. I cry from literally nothing,” Pettersen said. “At the end of the day, win or lose, I know I’m competitive. I hate to lose. I can’t say anything else.”

