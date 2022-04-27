Lost for decades, Dorothy's dress from 'Oz' up for sale

People “very much remember the first time they saw the film, the effect it had on their lives," she said. The film is renowned for its music, its dialogue and its visuals, particularly when Dorothy goes from drab, sepia-colored Kansas to gloriously multicolored Oz.

There was more than one of the costume made for Garland while filming. Hall said that four are known to exist and that only two, including the one found at Catholic University, are with the blouse she wore underneath. Bonhams sold the other one with a blouse at an auction in 2015 for more than $1.5 million.

(There are also some surviving pairs of the ruby slippers Garland wore, with one pair in the collection at the Smithsonian.)

The rediscovered dress had initially been given to Father Gilbert Hartke, who was then head of the university's drama department, in 1973 by actress Mercedes McCambridge, Leary-Warsaw said, although it's not clear how McCambridge came to have it.

Somehow, in the years that followed, the department lost track of the costume until it became “something that people had thought was just a myth," she said. Last year, during preparations for a renovation, a bag containing the shoebox was opened, and there it was — though how it got to where it ended up remains a mystery, Leary-Warsaw said.

The dress was in good condition, aside from a piece that had been cut away, while the blouse was more fragile.

In researching the dress, it was determined that Garland wore it in the movie in the scene where she is confronted in a castle by a threatening Wicked Witch of the West.

The school decided to auction it off instead of keeping it, and plans to use the proceeds from the auction sale to create a full-fledged film program in the drama department.