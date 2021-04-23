Lost frescoes to greet visitors when Italy's Uffizi reopens

“There has been great progress in the last five years in recovering spaces inside the museum, progress that will allow a more rational and safe entrance to the museum,’’ Schmidt said in a statement. Eventually, the new entrance will hold classic statuary that had been in storage or recently purchased.

Under the Uffizi's new entry system, visitors will buy tickets and deposit coats and bags in the west wing and cross through a courtyard to the east wing, where they will pass through metal detectors and pick up audio guides before starting their rounds of the museum.

The Uffizi has been closed since Nov. 5 except for two weeks during the winter when Tuscany was under Italy's lowest level of restrictions. The country is gradually emerging from months of rolling regional lockdowns instituted during the fall.

Along with museums being allowed to open, restaurants in low-risk zones on Monday will be allowed to offering outdoor dining before a 10 p.m. curfew.