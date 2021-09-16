Louis Menand among nonfiction National Book Award nominees

On Thursday, the National Book Foundation also announced the poetry longlist, with nominees including Douglas Kearney's “Sho,” Hoa Nguyen's “A Thousand Times You Lose Your Treasure” and Forrest Gander’s “Twice Alive." The foundation has already released longlists of 10 for young people's literature and translation and on Friday will publish the fiction longlist.

Award judges will narrow the longlists for competitive categories to five on October 5. Winners, each of whom receive $10,000, will be announced Nov. 17 during a Manhattan ceremony.