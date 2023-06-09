Louisiana governor says he intends to veto anti-LGBTQ+ bills including ban on gender-affirming care

In the waning days of the session, lawmakers passed a series of controversial legislation, including: A "Don't Say Gay" bill that broadly bars teachers from discussing gender-identity and sexual orientation in public school classrooms; a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths; and a measure requiring public school teachers to use the pronouns and name that align with a student's sex assigned at birth.

The bills have not yet reached Edwards' desk. But when asked during a news conference if he would veto them, he replied, “That is my expectation.”

Republicans maintain that they are trying to protect children with the bills. Opponents argue it would do the opposite, leading to heightened risks of stress, depression and suicidal thoughts among an already vulnerable group.

Edwards called the ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths — which includes puberty-blockers, hormone treatments and surgery — wrong.

“Let’s try to unite, not divide. Let's not pick on a very small minorities, who happen to be comprised of the most vulnerable, fragile, children in our state — those most likely to engage in suicidal ideations and suicide attempts," Edwards said.

Senate President Page Cortez, a Republican, said it will be up to lawmakers whether they convene for a veto session. In order to do so, a simple majority of lawmakers would need to agree to it.

When asked if he thought the GOP has the two-thirds vote needed to override a veto, he replied, “I don't know at this point and time.”