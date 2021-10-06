Louisiana: Restored nesting island wildly popular with birds

“We’re thrilled to see our state bird come home to a new and improved habitat,” said authority chairman Chip Kline.

Settlement money from a devastating 2010 oil spill paid by energy giant BP funded the $16.4 million project run by the coastal authority and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Federal scientists estimated that the spill killed up to 102,000 birds Gulf-wide, though later studies put the figure much higher. Anywhere from 12,700 to 27,600 pelicans were killed, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Experts say the pelicans have recovered well, unlike longer-lived corals and dolphins.

Hundreds of birds rescued from the spill were released on Rabbit Island after having oily gunk washed from their feathers.

Sediment dredged from the Calcasieu Ship Channel raised and expanded the island, which lies about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from Louisiana's southwestern coast, in a cove of Calcasieu Lake.

Twelve species nested there this year, 10 of them considered “species of greatest conservation need” by Louisiana. All were among species hardest hit by the BP oil spill, the coastal authority said.

Grasses and shrubs will be planted to make it even more attractive to the birds.

The project started as a collaboration between Cameron and Calcasieu parishes, said state Rep. Ryan Bourriaque, a Republican from Cameron Parish.

In this image provided by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, brown pelicans and great egrets take flight on Rabbit Island in southwest Louisiana.

