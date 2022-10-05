Louisiana US House challenger's ad shows her giving birth

Kelly Dittmar, director of research at the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, said the ad is part of a larger trend of how women have used motherhood in campaign ads in recent years as a selling point.

“In all of these cases (candidates) are really using their motherhood in their identity and their childbirth as saying, ‘I understand most innately and I’m most committed to these issues in the future because of my children,’” Dittmar said during a press availability Tuesday.

While Darling’s ad garnered more than 1 million views and nearly 6,000 retweets as of Tuesday afternoon, she faces an uphill battle for a seat Republicans have held since 1977.

Scalise has held Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District, which includes suburban New Orleans, the northern shore of Lake Pontchartrain south to the Mississippi River delta, since 2008 and is seeking his ninth consecutive term in November. He reported more than $8 million cash on hand in his most recent campaign finance report. Darling has not yet reported how much she has raised.

Howard Kearney, a libertarian, is also running for the seat.

Associated Press reporter Sara Burnett in Chicago contributed to this report.

