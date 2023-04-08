Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal

Louisville picked up transfer guard Jayda Curry from Cal earlier this week. Aneesah Morrow of DePaul, who was a second-team All-American, announced her plans to transfer on social media. She averaged 25.7 points and 12.2 rebounds this season.

Van Lith, Morrow and Curry are three of the big names that have entered the portal this year. There are just under 1,000 Division I women's basketball players in the portal as of Saturday morning, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because many of the players haven’t publicly announced their decisions to transfer.

Stanford's Lauren Betts, who was the consensus No. 1 high school recruit last year, is one of those players in the portal who hasn't publicly announced her decision to transfer. The 6-foot-7 center played in 33 of the Cardinal’s 35 games this season, averaging 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in just under 10 minutes a game.

Transfers had a big impact on the NCAA Tournament that was won by LSU last Sunday. Angel Reese, who was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player, transferred to the Tigers from Maryland and Alexis Morris came to LSU in 2021 after spending time at Baylor, Rutgers and Texas A&M.

