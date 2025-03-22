Louisville women beat Nebraska 63-58 in March Madness and advance to face former guard Van Lith

Tajianna Roberts scored 16 points while Jayda Curry made two free throws and drew a charging foul in the final minute as seventh-seeded Louisville beat 10th-seeded Nebraska 63-58 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament
Louisville forward Mackenly Randolph, right, shoots over Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (40) in the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Louisville forward Mackenly Randolph, right, shoots over Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (40) in the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Nation & World
By STEPHEN HAWKINS – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tajianna Roberts scored 16 points while Jayda Curry made two free throws and drew a charging foul in the final minute as seventh-seeded Louisville beat 10th-seeded Nebraska 63-58 in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Cardinals (22-10) recovered after falling behind when Nebraska opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run.

After losing in the first round last season for the first time under coach Jeff Walz, the Cardinals advanced this time to face host second-seeded TCU and their former guard Hailey Van Lith.

Louisville got even at 56-all with 2:20 left on a jumper by Curry, who was hopping awkwardly on her right foot while defending after the shot. Curry stayed in and also scored the next basket, after Olivia Cochran’s offensive rebound and pass.

With the Cardinals holding on to a 59-58 lead with 25 seconds left, Curry drew a charging foul when Logan Nissley drove to the basket. Curry made two free throws seconds later.

Cochran finished with 14 points and Curry 13.

Britt Prince had 14 points to lead Nebraska (21-12) while Alexis Markowski had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Made it to face Van Lith this time

Van Lith was part of three Elite Eight appearances with Louisville from 2021-23, including a Final Four, before transferring to LSU. That is who the Cardinals would have played in the second round last year before losing to Middle Tennessee. Van Lith is now playing her fifth and final college season at TCU.

Up next

Louisville plays Sunday against second-seeded TCU, a first-time NCAA host. The Horned Frogs are 20-0 at home this season, including their 73-51 win over Fairleigh Dickinson earlier Friday.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Louisville guard Ja'Leah Williams, left, drives to the basket as Nebraska's Petra Bozan, right, defends in the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Louisville head coach Jeff Walz instructs his team in the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament game against Nebraska in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Louisville's Izela Arenas, right, drives to the basket as Nebraska's Kendall Moriarty (15) defends in the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Louisville forward Mackenly Randolph (4) takes a shot as Nebraska's Alexis Markowski, left, defends in the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Nebraska guard Callin Hake (14) attempts to make a pass as Louisville's Izela Arenas, left, defends in the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Louisville forward Mackenly Randolph, left, and Nebraska center Alexis Markowski, right, compete for a loose ball in the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Louisville guard Jayda Curry (30) is stripped of the ball by Nebraska's Callin Hake, right, in the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Louisville forward Nyla Harris (2) prepares to shoot as Nebraska's Petra Bozan, right, defends in the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Nebraska head coach Amy Williams reacts to play in the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Japan host talks with China and South Korea
2
Hegseth to fly to the Philippines and Japan in first visit to Asian...
3
Los Angeles prosecutors say no charges against movie producer David...
4
A federal lawsuit says the Trump administration has unlawfully...
5
Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate arrive in Romania after...