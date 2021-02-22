Louisville's Mack: 'Not a good look' going maskless in video

The 33-second clip, tweeted Saturday night by Drew Franklin of Kentucky Sports Radio, shows the third-year Louisville coach with former Cardinals football player Eric Wood playfully mocking the 62-59 win during a Christmas party at Mack's house. In the video, Wood yells that former Kentucky associate head coach Kenny Payne, now an assistant with the NBA's New York Knicks, was responsible for the Wildcats' previous victories over the Cardinals before noting he's gone, and that Hall of Fame coach John Calipari "will never beat U of L again."

Mack tried to offer context to the video during a virtual news conference Monday and explained that some of his neighbors were golfing buddies of Payne, a Louisville standout, and wanted to “give him grief” for the game. The coach also recognized the potential fallout for going maskless during the pandemic, even at home.