'Love Sick': Trove of Dylan's teenage love letters for sale

RR Auction is not releasing the exact content of the letters ahead of time, but they deal with timeless and universal teenage concerns: clothes, cars, and musical tastes, the auction house said.

Dylan, now 81, also included snippets of poetry and professed his love for Hewitt. Perhaps most impressively, he also imagined his future success.

In one letter, he asks Hewitt for feedback about changing his name (Little Willie and Elston are mentioned in the letters), and writes about selling a million records (he's actually sold about 125 million) and appearing on “American Bandstand" in front of throngs of screaming girls.

“They really give an insight into how he's going to present himself," Livingston said. “It shows that Dylan dreamed all this up, and it all came true — he foresaw it."

Alas, like most teenage romances, it came to an end. In one of the last letters, the future Nobel laureate asks Hewitt to return the photographs he sent her.

But it seems likely Dylan did not forget her. Hewitt's daughter told RR Auction that Dylan called her mother sometime in the late 1960s after he'd hit the big time and asked her to come to California. She turned him down.

Hewitt was a redhead, and Livingston speculates that Dylan's references to redheaded or auburn-haired women in some songs were inspired by Hewitt, including “Tangled Up in Blue” where in one line he wonders “if her hair was still red."

Hewitt moved on, apparently. She married another Hibbing man, but divorced in the late 1970s after seven years and never remarried, her daughter told the auction house.

Credit: Nikki Brickett Credit: Nikki Brickett

Credit: Nikki Brickett Credit: Nikki Brickett

Credit: Nikki Brickett Credit: Nikki Brickett

Credit: Nikki Brickett Credit: Nikki Brickett