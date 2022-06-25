'Loving' boy last Texas school shooting victim laid to rest

“Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” his grandfather, Manny Renfro, told The Associated Press. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

Uziyah, who went by Uzi, was the last of the 21 people killed in the Uvalde school massacre — 19 children and two teachers — to be laid to rest. His funeral was held Saturday at the Immanuel Baptist Church in San Angelo, where he lived before moving last year to Uvalde, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) to the south.