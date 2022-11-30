Low-cost fashion chain H&M to cut 1,500 jobs worldwide

The Sweden-based company said a restructuring charge of 800 million kronor ($76 million) will be booked in the last three months of the year. The staff reduction is estimated to provide annual savings of about 2 billion kronor ($190 million).

CEO Helena Helmersson said H&M was “very mindful of the fact that colleagues will be affected by this. We will support our colleagues in finding the best possible solution for their next step.”