Lowe homers twice, Rays hold off Dodgers 6-4 to even Series

Nick Anderson got four outs for the win. Diego Castillo earned the save when he struck out Taylor, the only batter he faced.

Lowe hit an opposite-field solo homer to left-center in the first off Tony Gonsolin, putting the American League champion Rays ahead for the first time at this neutral-site World Series with their 27th home run of the postseason, matching a major league record. The second baseman was hitting .107 this postseason, and in an even worse 4-for-48 slide (.083) the past 13 games since the start of the AL Division Series.

By the time he went deep again in the fifth, his second opposite-field shot of the game and the entire season — with a runner on against Dustin May, already the fourth Dodgers pitcher — it was 5-0.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell celebrates after fourth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe rounds the bases after a home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin during the first inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin leaves the game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot is safe at third past Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner on a ball hit by Joey Wendle during the second inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell reacts after giving up two-run home run to Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot at home during the second inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames reacts after getting tagged out stealing against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames is tagged out at second stealing by Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager during the second inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Dylan Floro leaves the game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager celebrates his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Members of the Los Angeles Dodgers watch during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith rounds the bases after a home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Nick Anderson during the sixth inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay