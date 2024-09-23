LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.'s season is ended by a knee injury, coach confirms

The injury to Perkins' right knee occurred when the preseason AP All-America selection was making a tackle in the fourth quarter of 14th-ranked LSU's 34-17 victory over UCLA.

Perkins burst into the college football limelight as a freshman during the 2022-23 season, when he had 7 1/2 sacks among 13 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and an interception.

Last season, Perkins took on a larger role, playing multiple linebacker positions, and saw a moderate dip in some of his more flashy statistics, finishing with 5 1/2 sacks among 13 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and an interception.

This season he had yet to record a sack, had 1 1/2 tackles for loss and had not forced a turnover in nearly four games.

