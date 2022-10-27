Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies

Goldberg set up her literary agency to promote books others would have shunned. The New York Times described her as "an agent with a taste for right-wing, tell-all attack books" in an article published amid the fallout from the Lewinsky tapes.

Goldberg also wrote racy novels and worked as a ghostwriter for celebrities.

Her earlier career included the 1970 co-founding of a group called the Pussycat League that campaigned against feminism and the Equal Rights Amendment.

Goldberg was born Lucianne Steinberger in Boston. Her first marriage, to William Cummings, ended in divorce. Her second husband, newspaper executive Sidney Goldberg, died in 2005.

Her survivors include Jonah Goldberg. Another son, Joshua Goldberg, died in 2011.