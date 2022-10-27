Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies

Tripp's 20 hours of tapes of her conversations with Lewinsky were crucial to special prosecutor Kenneth Starr's investigation of Clinton over his affair with Lewinsky. Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives on Dec. 19, 1998 for denying under oath that he had had sex with Lewinsky, but he was acquitted by the Senate.

A longtime Clinton foe, Goldberg had met Tripp while working on a proposal for a book on the death of Vince Foster, a Clinton aide whose suicide sparked conservative conspiracy theories. It was Goldberg who told her friend the recordings would be legal -- they weren’t -- and then encouraged her to break Lewinsky’s trust and give them to Starr. Goldberg later said she was glad Clinton had been caught “at something.”