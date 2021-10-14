Lucky Dog! Pooch trapped in crevice 5 days rescued, unharmed

“This was a tight vertical fissure leading to an even tighter horizontal crack. Only Jessica Van Ord, our smallest team member, was able to squeeze and contort herself more than 40 feet from the surface to reach the dog,” Mark Dickey, chief of the response team, said in the news release.

The dog was placed into a rescue pack and brought to the surface at about 5 p.m. Tuesday and reunited with its owner.

“We were all concerned the dog had not survived until Jessica was able to get closer and hear movement," said Gina Carbonari, Executive Director of the Ulster County SPCA. “The rejoicing on the surface to that news was just incredible and renewed everyone’s motivation to get this little dog to safety.”

Caption This photo provided by New York State Parks on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, shows a 12-year-old dog named Liza being viewed on a plumbing camera in a crevice in Kerhonkson, N.Y. A dog trapped for five days deep inside a narrow, rocky crevice at a state park north of New York City was rescued unharmed — though it was hungry and thirsty, parks officials said Wednesday. (New York State Parks via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This photo provided by New York State Parks on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, shows parks official Jessica Van Ord entering a fissure to rescue a 12-year-old dog named Liza, found trapped after five days deep inside the narrow, rocky crevice at Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Kerhonkson, N.Y. A dog trapped for five days deep inside a narrow, rocky crevice at a state park north of New York City was rescued unharmed — though it was hungry and thirsty, parks officials said Wednesday.(New York State Parks via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited