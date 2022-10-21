Lucy Simon, composer of 'The Secret Garden,' dies at 82

Steven Pasquale and Sierra Boggess were among the Broadway stars mourning Simon's passing. "Her music is her gift to the world. In one of her last messages to me she said 'I was going to ask you to carry my voice onward' and I sat and wept," Boggess wrote on Instagram.

Simon was born in New York on May 5, 1940, to publishing giant Richard Simon and his wife, Andrea. She was the second oldest of four children Joanna, Lucy, Carly and Peter.

Carly and Lucy once performed as the Simon Sisters, opening for other acts in Greenwich Village folk clubs. Their recording of "Winkin', Blinkin' and Nod" hit No. 73 on the Billboard charts in 1964.

While Carly Simon would find huge success with such hits as “Anticipation,” “Haven’t Got Time for the Pain” and “You’re So Vain,” Lucy went to nursing school.

After marrying and having children, Lucy Simon recorded two solo albums, “Lucy Simon” (1975) and “Stolen Time” (1977), for RCA. Lucy and her husband, David Levine, produced two Grammy-winning children’s albums, “In Harmony” (1981) and “In Harmony 2" (1983).

Her return to Broadway in “Doctor Zhivago” in 2015 was less successful. The tale of five intertwined lovers set during final days of czarist Russia lasted less than two months after blistering reviews.

She is survived by her husband; her children, Julie Simon and James Levine; and four grandchildren Sophie, Ben, Charlie and Evie.