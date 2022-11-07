Lue: No timetable for Leonard's return to Clippers' lineup

Leonard has appeared in just two games for the Clippers since the season began on Oct. 20. He’s averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists. He missed all of last season while rehabbing from surgery for a partially torn ACL in his right knee.

“We knew coming off an ACL it wasn’t going to be a straight line. We talked about it before the season,” coach Tyronn Lue said before the Clippers hosted the Utah Jazz. “The biggest thing is he’s progressing well. We’re just going to follow the lead of our medical staff. We got to be smart about the situation.”