Luke Bryan wins top ACM Award, but female acts own the night

Bryan was set to perform Sunday but backed out of the show because he recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’m so sorry I could not be there," he said from Los Angeles. “And to all my fans out there and country radio, we miss touring. We’ve missed being on the road with everybody that makes me an entertainer. My bus drivers, my band, my crew, what a challenging year. But to all the fans and everybody we'll be back out on the road doing what we love."

Morris spoke about the taxing year without live music when she won female artist of the year.

“Really just happy to be in a category with women that were not able to tour this year, but brought so much heat to the game to country music this year. You’ve inspired me so much to no end, and even in a year where no one’s gotten to play shows, I have heard some of the best music out of all of you this past year. So thank you so much for inspiring me,” she said.

Collaborating onstage was the theme of the awards show, and Morris and hubby Ryan Hurd sang together, ending with a kiss. A teary-eyed Morris won song of the year for her Grammy-nominated hit “The Bones,” which topped the country music charts for months last year.

Morris lost single of the year, where all of the nominated songs were performed by female artists. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice’s platinum duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” won the prize.

“We wrote this song about my story and I guess it resonated with everybody,” Pearce said onstage, also thanking busbee, who produced the song and died in late 2019. “This is the last song that my producer worked on.”

Another tender moment came when Blanco Brown presented Old Dominion with group of the year. It marked Brown’s first public appearance after suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision last year.

But the entire three-hour show didn’t go smoothly. The Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay performed their latest hit, “Glad You Exist,” but the pre-taped moment aired out of sync.

"Apparently there was an audio/video sync issue on the television broadcast," the duo tweeted. "We're bummed about it, but it happens, especially when performances are happening in multiple locations."

Another mishap occurred when Martina McBride announced the winner of single of the year. McBride correctly announced “I Hope You’re Happy Now” though “I Hope” by Gabby Barrett appeared on the TV screen.

Pearce and Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now” also won musical event of the year, while Barrett was named new female artist of the year. Rhett won male artist of the year and Jimmie Allen was named new male artist of the year.

Those acts performed Sunday, as did Alan Jackson, Lady A, Blake Shelton, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and Guyton, who gave an all-star performance of “Hold On” during the show, which she hosted with Keith Urban. She recently had her first child and became the first Black solo woman nominated for a Grammy in the country category this year.

Little Big Town also performed — but as a threesome. The Grammy winners sang “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” without band member Phillip Sweet since he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Sweet and Bryan weren't the only country stars missing from the show. Morgan Wallen, whose latest album and singles have found major success on both the country and pop charts, was declared ineligible by the ACMs after he was caught on camera using a racial slur earlier this year.

Carrie Underwood performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Carrie Underwood, left, and CeCe Winans perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Miranda Lambert, left, and Elle King perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Hosts Keith Urban, left, and Mickey Guyton speak at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Miranda Lambert, left, and Elle King perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Chris Young, left, and Kane Brown perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Chris Young, left, and Kane Brown perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Vanderbilt medical workers seat in the audience at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Blanco Brown presents the award for group of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Thomas Rhett performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Blanco Brown appears at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Matthew Ramsey, second from right, and members of Old Dominion, accept the award for group of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Host Keith Urban speaks at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Carrie Underwood, left, and CeCe Winans perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Carrie Underwood performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Luke Combs performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Eric Church performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Luke Combs performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Eric Church performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Alan Jackson performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Martina McBride presents the award for single of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Lee Brice, left, and Carly Pearce accept the award for single of the year for "I Hope You're Happy Now" at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Miranda Lambert, center, performs "In His Arms" at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Martina McBride, from left, presents Lee Brice and Carly Pearce with the award for single of the year for "I Hope You're Happy Now"at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Luke Bryan appears on screen accepting the award for entertainer of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

In this video grab provided by CBS, Chris Stapleton accepts the award for album of the year for "Starting Over" during the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tenn. (CBS via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Ingrid Andress, left, presents the award for male artist of the year to Thomas Rhett at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Te nn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Keith Urban performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Keith Urban performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Mickey Guyton performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Mickey Guyton performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Carly Pearce performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Leslie Jordan appears at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Thomas Rhett performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Miranda Lambert, center, performs "In His Arms" at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Maren Morris accepts the award for female artist of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Maren Morris accepts the award for female artist of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Maren Morris is seen in the audience at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Maren Morris, left, and Ryan Hurd perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Maren Morris, left, and Ryan Hurd perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Ingrid Andress presents the award for male artist of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Carly Pearce accepts the award for single of the year for "I Hope You're Happy Now" at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Lee Brice, left, and Carly Pearce accept the award for single of the year for "I Hope You're Happy Now" at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Mickey Guyton attends the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Host Mickey Guyton speaks at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Miranda Lambert, center, performs "In His Arms" at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris