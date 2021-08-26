Luke Combs, Dan + Shay celebrated by peers at ACM Honors

Carly Pearce, Alan Jackson and Lee Ann Womack sang tributes to country icon Loretta Lynn, who received the Poets Award. Lynn, who spoke in an audio message but did not appear, called it greatest award she could get.

PBS filmmaker Ken Burns accepted the Tex Ritter Film Award for his multipart series called “Country Music” that aired in 2019.

“We were proud to bring this story of this uniquely American music to tens of millions of viewers,” Burns said in a video statement. “And we were especially gratified that our film reached so many people who previously thought they didn't like country music, but quickly became fans."

Country group Rascal Flatts were honored with the Cliffie Stone Icon Award. The trio announced their retirement in 2020 after two decades together.

"20 years fly by like that. It's fleeting," said Joe Don Rooney, of Rascal Flatts. “We have been blessed.”

Jay DeMarcus however joked that while the band may have retired, he was still looking for work. “I am unemployed. If you guys need a bass player, Lady A, I've got a specific skill set,” DeMarcus said to laughs from the crowd.

Keith Urban performed in honor of hit producer and songwriter Ross Copperman, who received the Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award along with Lady A. Brittney Spencer performed the classic Martina McBride hit “Independence Day” to honor songwriter Gretchen Peters, who received the Poet's Award. Toby Keith was also given a Poet's Award, and Trace Adkins performed Keith's hit “Love Me If You Can.”

