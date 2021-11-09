dayton-daily-news logo
X

Rhiannon Giddens, Lumineers join 'Event for the Environment'

FILE - Rhiannon Giddens performs during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, on July 3, 2018. Giddens will participate in an online fundraiser for the environment that will be shown on YouTube. The organization Playing for Change is putting on the event in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Caption
FILE - Rhiannon Giddens performs during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, on July 3, 2018. Giddens will participate in an online fundraiser for the environment that will be shown on YouTube. The organization Playing for Change is putting on the event in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Nation & World
Updated 11 minutes ago
A host of musical artists have been tapped for an online concert next month to benefit environmental causes

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 200 musical artists will perform next month as part of an online fundraiser for the environment that will be shown on YouTube.

Black Pumas, Jack Johnson, Ben Harper, the Lumineers, Rhiannon Giddens, Cat Stevens, Taj Mahal and Rosanne Cash are among the musicians that have signed on for “Peace Through Music: A Global Event for the Environment,” organizers said on Tuesday.

The organization Playing for Change is putting on the event in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund. The concert will be shown on Playing for Change's YouTube channel on Dec. 15 starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Designed to promote environmental sustainability, the event will raise money for organizations like Conservation International, American Rivers and the World Wildlife Fund.

The concert is a sequel of sorts to a 2020 event that raised more than $1 million for social justice causes.

Other participating artists include Keb' Mo', Mickey Hart, Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Sara Bareilles, Slash, the Pocket Queen and Giovanni Hidalgo. More participants will be announced.

FILE - Eric Burton of the Black Pumas performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Aug. 28, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. The Black Pumas will participate in an online fundraiser for the environment that will be shown on YouTube. The organization Playing for Change is putting on the event in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Caption
FILE - Eric Burton of the Black Pumas performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Aug. 28, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. The Black Pumas will participate in an online fundraiser for the environment that will be shown on YouTube. The organization Playing for Change is putting on the event in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Amy Harris

Credit: Amy Harris

In Other News
1
Do look down: Scaling one of NYC's tallest skyscrapers
2
US Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus, state TV reports
3
Sununu seeking 4th term as governor, won't challenge Hassan
4
Greece claims Turkish coast guard pushes migrants its way
5
Stocks move lower, putting long winning streak in jeopardy
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top