Luton manager says Carlton Morris was target of alleged racist comment

“There was an alleged racist comment, the police are dealing with that, they have spoken to Carlton and got his take on it, so it is with them now, I have no more comment on it," the Luton manager said. “He is alright — he was, at the time, pretty angry but he seems fine now.”

Morris came on as a 71st-minute substitute and created two chances that led to own-goals in his team's win.

The match was the first in the Premier League in 15 years to be officiated by a black referee. Sam Allison took charge of the game.

He spoke to both managers following the incident, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said.

“There was a comment that was made and the referee came over to speak to me and Rob from a racial point of view, which is obviously not great if found to be the case,” he said.

