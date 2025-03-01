Lydia Ko takes third-round lead at LPGA Singapore, Charley Hull is one stroke behind

Charley Hull, who birdied two of her first four holes, was a stroke behind in second after a 68. Jeeno Thitikul had the best round of the day, a 66, to move into third place, three strokes behind Ko.

A Lim Kim, who led after the first two rounds, moved in the wrong direction with a 73 and was tied for fourth place, four strokes off the lead. Defending champion Hannah Green had a 67 to move 16 places up the leaderboard and was five behind Ko.

The Singapore field features nine of the top 10 players in the world ranking — and 13 of the top 15 — minus only top-ranked Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang.

The Singapore tournament is the second of three events on the LPGA's first Asian swing of the year. The final event will be played next week at Hainan Island, China.

