Lyft's results show pain but also hope as some riders return

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company brought in $499.7 million in revenue in the three months that ended Sept. 30. That was down 48% from the same time last year.

But it was up 47% from revenue in the April-June quarter. And while the number of active riders plunged to 12.5 million in the latest quarter, down 44% from the same time last year, that figure was up 44% from the second quarter.