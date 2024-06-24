Lyles speeds through semis, will race for spot at Olympics in 100 meters

Lyles is seeking the Olympic 100-200 double and needs to finish in the top three in the final to lock down a spot in the shorter race. The 200 is next weekend.

The reigning world champion will be in a nine-man field in the 100 final that will include two other world champions — Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman.

Lyles' time is not considered “official” because the wind reading was 3 meters per second, and anything over 2 is too strong to make the record books.

