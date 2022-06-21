Machado out of Padres lineup, not on IL with sprained ankle

He was unable to put weight on the injured ankle and limped off the field with assistance from two team trainers.

“Manny's a quick healer,” said Flaherty, who is filling in while Bob Melvin remains in COVID-19 protocols. “He takes care of his body and he's got the ability to recover really quickly.”

The Padres opened a three-game home series against Arizona on Monday night after being swept at Colorado.

Machado is batting .328 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs. He has largely carried the Padres' offense in the absence of All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains out while rehabbing his surgically repaired left wrist. Machado has also played outstanding defense at third base.

The Padres entered the day one-half game behind the idle Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias, right, looks to help Manny Machado after Machado was injured while trying to run out an infield hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado, who was out on the play, had to be helped from the field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias, right, looks to help Manny Machado after Machado was injured while trying to run out an infield hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado, who was out on the play, had to be helped from the field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, center, is helped off the field after injuring his ankle while running out a ground ball hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado was called out on the play. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, center, is helped off the field after injuring his ankle while running out a ground ball hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado was called out on the play. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, center, is helped off the field after being injured while trying to run out a ground ball hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, center, is helped off the field after being injured while trying to run out a ground ball hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres' Manny Machado grounds out to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres' Manny Machado grounds out to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres' Manny Machado grips his left ankle after falling over first base while trying to beat out an infield hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado was helped off the field and was called out on the play. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres' Manny Machado grips his left ankle after falling over first base while trying to beat out an infield hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado was helped off the field and was called out on the play. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski