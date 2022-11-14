MacKenzie Scott acknowledges another $2B in donations

The announcement Monday brought the amount she's said she's given to around $14 billion to some 1,500 organizations.

Bezos said in an interview with CNN published Monday that he would give away the majority of his wealth in his lifetime, though he didn't specify how.

Forbes estimates Scott's net worth to be $29.5 billion, a figure which has fallen since a peak in 2021.

Beyond the speed and size of her giving, Scott’s approach to spending her money also caught the attention of other major donors and nonprofit recipients: she uses a small team of advisors led by a consultancy and typically informs nonprofits of the largest donations they have ever received through a cold call or following a nondescript email. Her gifts come with no conditions and very few reporting requirements.

Because she’s made these donations as an individual and not through a foundation, little public record exists besides announcements from the recipient organizations – not all of whom have disclosed the sums they’ve received.

Throughout the previous three years, Scott has not spoken about her philanthropy other than through her blog posts, choosing not to respond to media requests.

Scott's list of donations also featured a poem by Gwen Nell Westerman, “Dakota Homecoming,” saying it inspires her to stop talking every time she reads it.

“I had to close my laptop for a couple of days before writing this very short post,” Scott wrote.

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and non-profits receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP's philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.