MacKinnon's hat trick leads Avs to 53rd win, 9-3 over Kings

The schedule did the Kings no favors. They won in Chicago 5-2 on Tuesday night and got into Denver early Wednesday to play at altitude while the Avalanche had been off since Saturday.

And Colorado opened with relentless pressure and crisp passing that overwhelmed weary LA. Aube-Kubel scored 2:54 in and Nichushkin tallied 39 seconds later. MacKinnon scored on the power play and Aube-Kubel scored 41 seconds after that to make it 4-0 with 9:04 left in the first period.

Kempe scored his 33rd goal early in the second and and Iafallo made it 4-2 with a slap shot just inside the blue line at 10:40 of the second. But the Avs steadied things when MacKinnon fed Burakovsky in the high slot at 13:05.

MacKinnon scored on a breakaway on a stretch pass from Makar early in the third period and picked up his third career hat trick with 10:08 left to make it 9-2.

Fans chanted “We want 10!” over the final minutes, but had to settle for a Colorado season-high nine goals.

NOTES: Avs rookie Bowen Byram assisted on the first two goals in his fourth game back after being on personal leave for nearly three months with concussion issues. ... Makar's goal was the 60th for Colorado defensemen, the most in the NHL since Washington (62) in 1993-94. ... Avs coach Jared Bednar hopes captain Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery) will return for a game or two before the playoffs. ... Quick started back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 18-19, 2018. He last played on consecutive nights Feb. 9-10 that same season. ... Nichushkin became the seventh Colorado player with 20 goals. ... The Avs signed undrafted college free agents Ben Meyers (Minnesota) and Wyatt Aamodt (Minnesota State).

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Columbus on Saturday night in the first of five straight games against teams out of playoff contention.

Avalanche: Home on Thursday night vs. New Jersey, whose 24 regulation road losses are the most in the NHL. The Avs are 7-1-1 in the second game of back-to-backs.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, left, collides with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Caption Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, left, collides with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Los Angeles Kings left wing Viktor Arvidsson, center, fights for control of the puck with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard, left, and right wing Valeri Nichushkin during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Caption Los Angeles Kings left wing Viktor Arvidsson, center, fights for control of the puck with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard, left, and right wing Valeri Nichushkin during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Colorado Avalanche right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel, second from right, is congratulated on his goal by, from far left, defenseman Erik Johnson, center Andrew Cogliano and defenseman Bowen Byram during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Caption Colorado Avalanche right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel, second from right, is congratulated on his goal by, from far left, defenseman Erik Johnson, center Andrew Cogliano and defenseman Bowen Byram during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault, back left, tries to control the puck as Colorado Avalanche defensemen Cale Makar, back right, and Devon Toews defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Caption Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault, back left, tries to control the puck as Colorado Avalanche defensemen Cale Makar, back right, and Devon Toews defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick deflects a Colorado Avalanche shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Caption Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick deflects a Colorado Avalanche shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen, left, picks up the puck as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta pursues during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Caption Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen, left, picks up the puck as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta pursues during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, front, collects the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Caption Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, front, collects the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen gives up a goal to Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Caption Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen gives up a goal to Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski