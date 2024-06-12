Macron addresses French voters after calling for snap election in wake of crushing far-right defeat

On Sunday, Macron said he decided to call an early vote because he could not ignore the new political reality after his pro-European party was handed a chastening defeat and garnered less than half the support of the National Rally with its star leader, Jordan Bardella.

Macron, who has three years left of his second presidential term, hopes voters will band together to contain the far right in national elections in a way they didn't in European ones.

But Sunday's decision to dissolve parliament and send to the polls voters who just expressed their discontent with Macron's politics was a risky move that could result in the French far-right leading a government for the first time since World War II.

Potential alliances and France's two-round voting system in national elections make the outcome of the vote highly uncertain.

Opposition parties on the left and right have been scrambling to form alliances and field candidates in the early legislative balloting that will take place on June 30 and July 7.

While sharp differences between parties remain on either side of the political spectrum, prominent figures calling for a united front appear to have one thing in common: They don’t want to cooperate with Macron.

Despite their divisions, left-wing parties agreed late Monday to form an alliance that includes the Greens, the Socialists, the Communists and the far-left France Unbowed of Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen is working to consolidate power on the right in efforts to translate the European triumph into a national win and come closer to claiming power. The far-right party, with a history of racism and xenophobia, is expected to win the most French seats in the European Parliament, potentially as many as 30 of France’s 81.