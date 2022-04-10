Macron challenged by far right as French vote for president

The top two vote-getters in Sunday's election advance to a decisive runoff on April 24 — unless one candidate gets more than half of the nationwide vote Sunday, which has never happened before in France.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, voted together in the seaside resort of Le Touquet, making their choices in voting booths with curtains of blue, white and red — the colors of the French flag.

France operates a low-tech voting system, unchanged for generations, with paper ballots cast in person and hand-counted.

Polls on Sunday close at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) in most places and an hour later in some larger cities. By mid-afternoon, just shy of two-thirds of the electorate had cast ballots, with some voters turning their civic duty into a family outing, bringing along children and dogs.

Among the big unknowns was whether hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon — one of half a dozen candidates on the left — would upset the expected scenario of a Macron against Le Pen runoff. Polls suggested Melenchon might fall short, coming in third place.

Macron for months looked like a shoo-in to become France’s first president in 20 years to win a second term. But Le Pen ate into his polling lead in the campaign’s closing stages, as the pain of rising gas, food and energy prices became a dominant election theme for many low-income households.

In 2017, Macron trounced Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest modern president. The win for the former banker — now 44 — was seen as a victory against populist, nationalist politics, coming in the wake of Donald Trump’s election to the White House and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, both in 2016.

With populist Viktor Orban winning a fourth consecutive term as Hungary’s prime minister just days ago, eyes have now turned to France’s resurgent far-right candidates — especially National Rally leader Le Pen, who wants to ban Muslim headscarves in French streets and halal and kosher butchers, and drastically reduce immigration from outside Europe.

If Macron wins, however, it will be seen as a victory for the EU, which has shown rare unity of late in responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Observers say a Macron reelection would spell real likelihood for increased cooperation and investment in European security and defense — especially with a new pro-EU German government.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has afforded Macron the chance to demonstrate his influence on the international stage and burnish his pro-NATO credentials in election debates. Other candidates hold differing views on France’s role within the military alliance. Melenchon is among those who want to abandon NATO altogether, saying it produces nothing but squabbles and instability.

Such a development would deal a huge blow to an alliance built to protect its members as the Cold War emerged 73 years ago.

Patrick Hermansen in Paris contributed

Caption A woman walks past presidential campaign posters during the first round of the French presidential election in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Caption French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

Caption French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Caption Conservative candidate, Valerie Pecresse, waits before casting her ballot in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Caption A nun of the Baumgarten abbey casts her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Caption A French voter passes identification posters on his way to vote in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Montreal, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)

Caption A girl walks past presidential campaign posters at a school working as a polling station for French citizens who living in Chile to vote one day ahead of France's general elections in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Caption Nuns of the Baumgarten abbey cast her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Caption People queue to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption A person takes ballots before voting for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Caption Ballots inside a box are pictured at a polling station in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Caption French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron wait before voting for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

Caption People queue to vote for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French voters headed to polling stations nationwide Sunday for the first round of the country's presidential election, one that seemed for months like a shoo-in for French President Emmanuel Macron but is now a tossup amid a strong challenge from the far right's Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption A woman casts her ballot for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French voters headed to polling stations nationwide Sunday for the first round of the country's presidential election, one that seemed for months like a shoo-in for French President Emmanuel Macron but is now a tossup amid a strong challenge from the far right's Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption People queue before voting during the first round of the French presidential election, in Strasbourg, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Caption French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron gestures as he strolls after voting for the first round of the presidential election, Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Le Touquet, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Louis Witter)

Caption A woman touches the presidential campaign poster of French president Emmanuel Macron during the first round of the French presidential election, in Strasbourg, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Caption A woman and her son cast a ballot during the first round of the French presidential election, in Strasbourg, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Caption A woman picks her ballots in the first round of the French presidential election in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Caption Women wait in line before voting for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in the Malpasse northern district of Marseille, southern France. French citizens flocked to polling stations across the country Sunday to vote in the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, but faces a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption A person casts his ballot in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French citizens flocked to polling stations across the country Sunday to vote in the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. Centrist President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, but faces a strong challenge from the far right. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption French far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon salutes as he arrives to vote for the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Caption Elderly women vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Caption Ballots inside a box are pictured at a polling station in the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Caption Nuns of the Baumgarten abbey walk to cast her vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in Bernardville, eastern France Sunday, April 10, 2022. The polls opened at 8am in France for the first round of its presidential election where up to 48 million eligible French voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Caption A man arrives to vote in the first round of the presidential election at a polling station Sunday, April 10, 2022 in the Malpasse northern district of Marseille, southern France. Polls opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)