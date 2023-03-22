Macron wants French pension plan implemented by end of year

"That reform is not a luxury, it is not fun, it’s a necessity for the country," he said.

Macron "condemned" violence after his decision last week prompted daily, scattered protests in cities around France, some degenerating into scuffles with police, including in Paris.

He insisted that he “respects” unions and protests organized by opponents to show that they disagree with the pension plan.

Dock workers in Marseille on Wednesday blocked access to the city's commercial port — France's biggest — preventing trucks and cars from entering amid a heavy police presence.

Garbage was still piling up on some Paris streets as sanitation workers entered their 17th day of the strike. Authorities issued an order in recent days requiring some garbage employees to ensure a “minimum service” for health reasons.

Oil shipments in the country were partially disrupted amid strikes at several refineries in western and southern France. Gas stations in the country's southeast region are currently the most affected by shortages.

Unions have called for new nationwide protests and strikes on Thursday to demand that the government simply withdraw the retirement bill. High-speed and regional trains, Paris metro and other public transportation in major cities were expected to be disrupted.

