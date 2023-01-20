dayton-daily-news logo
X

Macron floats new military spending plan amid Ukraine war

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
French President Emmanuel Macron is unveiling a military plan Thursday for his nuclear-armed country through the rest of this decade

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to unveil his vision Friday for modernizing the military in his nuclear-armed country, taking into account the impact of the war in Ukraine and evolving threats around the world.

The plan is expected to include higher military spending in line with NATO expectations that members spend 2% of GDP on defense.

Macron will present the outlines of a future military spending plan for 2024-2030 meant to take into account the consequences of the war in Ukraine, and to boost defense spending in the coming years to reinforce France’s domestic security and the country’s ability to operate abroad.

Macron is laying out the plan in a new year's speech to civilian and military staff at the Mont-de-Marsan air base in southern France. He wants France's military strategy to strengthen the country's role as an independent global power.

Friday's speech comes as defense officials from the U.S. and allies are meeting in Ramstein, Germany, to discuss further help for Ukraine.

In Other News
1
Bills' Hamlin faces long recovery, family spokesman tells AP
2
As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets 'gets louder'
3
As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets 'gets louder'
4
A year after Kazakhstan's deadly riots, questions persist
5
Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart, 1 person injured
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top