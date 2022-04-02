Macron holds 1st big rally; Rivals stir up 'McKinsey Affair'

He also promised to raise the minimum pension to 1,100 euros ($1,214) a month for those who have worked full time — up from about 700 euros now. The retirement age will need to be progressively raised from 62 to 65 to finance the plan, he said.

Supporters welcomed him, chanting “Macron, president!” “One, two, five more years!” and waiving the French tricolor flag.

But for those trying to unseat Macron, the word “McKinsey” is becoming a rallying cry.

Critics describe the French government’s 1 billion euros spent on consulting firms like McKinsey last year as privatization and Americanization of French politics and are demanding more transparency.

The French Senate, where opposition conservatives hold a majority, published a report last month investigating the government's use of private consulting firms. The report found that state spending on such contracts has doubled in the past three years despite mixed results, and warned they could pose conflicts of interest. Dozens of private companies are involved in the consulting, including giants like Ireland-based multinational Accenture and French group Capgemini.

Most damningly, the report says McKinsey hasn’t paid corporate profit taxes in France since at least 2011, but instead used a system of “tax optimization” through its Delaware-based parent company.

McKinsey issued a statement saying it "respects French tax rules that apply to it" and defending its work in France.

McKinsey notably advised the French government on its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which got off to a halting start but eventually became among the world’s most comprehensive. Outside consultants have also advised Macron’s government on housing reform, asylum policy and other measures.

The Senate report found that such firms earn smaller revenues in France than in Britain or Germany, and noted that spending on outside consultants was higher under conservative former President Nicolas Sarkozy than under Macron.

Budget Minister Olivier Dussopt said the state money spent on consultants was about 0.3% of what the government spent on public servants’ salaries last year and that McKinsey earned only a tiny fraction of it. He accused campaign rivals of inflating the affair to boost their own ratings.

The affair is hurting Macron nonetheless.

A former investment banker once accused of being “president of the rich,” Macron saw his ratings surge when his government spent massively to protect workers and businesses early in the pandemic, vowing to do “whatever it takes” to cushion the blow. But his rivals say the McKinsey affair rekindles concerns that Macron and his government are beholden to private interests and out of touch with ordinary voters.

Everywhere Macron goes now, he’s asked about it.

“The last few days, I heard a lot speaking about tax evasion, an American company,” Macron said at Saturday's rally. “I want to remind those who show outrage that they used them (consulting firms)" in local government as well.

He also pointed to his government's fight to make sure corporations pay their fair share of taxes.

"The minimum tax in Europe, we fought for it, we did it,” he said.

France is pushing for quick implementation in the 27-nation European Union of the minimum corporate tax of 15%, on which more than 130 countries agreed last October.

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection shakes hands with supporters as he arrives for a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin Caption French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection shakes hands with supporters as he arrives for a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin

Caption A large screen displays the picture of French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection as he arrives during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Caption A large screen displays the picture of French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection as he arrives during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection light the hall during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Caption Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection light the hall during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection chant slogans during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Caption Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection chant slogans during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection hold posters reading: With you, during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Caption Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection hold posters reading: With you, during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption A large scree displays a picture of French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Caption A large scree displays a picture of French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection chant slogans during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Caption Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection chant slogans during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection delivers his speech during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Caption French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection delivers his speech during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection delivers his speech during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Caption French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection delivers his speech during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection delivers his speech during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Caption French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection delivers his speech during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection speaks during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Caption French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection speaks during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection, center, sings the national anthem during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Caption French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection, center, sings the national anthem during a meeting in Paris, Saturday, April 2, 2022. France's first round of the presidential election will take place on April 10, with a presidential runoff on April 24 if no candidate wins outright. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori