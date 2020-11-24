Macron outlines France's baby steps out of lockdown

On Dec. 15, some museums and cinemas will be allowed to open, and the nationwide stay-at-home rules loosened. France will re-introduce its 9pm curfew, and the strict associated fines. Macron said that the will curfew be waived for Christmas eve and New Year's eve. On Jan. 20, and only if daily infections drop below the 5,000 mark, restaurants and gyms will be allowed to re-open.

Currently everyone in France needs a permission slip to leave their home and no leisure travel is allowed, although schools and some workplaces remain open.

The government ruled in line with doctors who warned not to relax restrictions too fast and repeat the mistakes France made as it emerged from a lockdown in the spring with no clear policy on masks and limited testing capacity.

“If we let go too quickly, the virus will circulate again too quickly,” Remi Salomon, head of the medical commission at the Paris hospital authority, told broadcaster France-Info on Tuesday.

Wearing legwarmers, cummerbunds or headgear made of surgical masks, owners of shops, restaurants and bars marched through Lyon on Monday to demand permission to reopen. Some threw red flares and one held a sign reading simply: “No Future.”

France has reported more infections than any country in Europe and 49,232 virus-related deaths, among the highest tolls in the world.

France's announcement comes the day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said haircuts, shopping trips and visits to the pub will be back on the agenda for millions next week when a four-week lockdown in England ends on Dec. 2.

