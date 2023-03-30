Macron unveils plan to save water amid climate change toll

He laid out 50 measures to put France on track this summer and beyond, stressing that water is precious and France has thus far failed to strategize effectively to save water. To ensure citizens use it sparingly, he announced gradual price increases for use of water for “comfort.”

Major sectors, from nuclear to energy and industry, must be adapted to improve water management.

France suffered from a major drought in 2022 and winter drought in February, an alert for the years ahead.

In France today, less than 1% of used water is treated for reuse, Macron said.

“That’s 10, 15, 20 times less than certain” other countries. He said that 10% of water would be recycled and reused by 2030.

Macron's choice of a venue to address his water plan, in Savines-Le-Lac — in the southern Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur — is on the edge of Serre-Poncon lake, a man-made water reservoir and one of Western Europe's largest. With rising temperatures, parts of it are currently bone-dry.

