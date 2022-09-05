BreakingNews
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search
Macron urges French to save energy, seeks 10% drop in use

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech after a videoconference on the energy crisis with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Elysee palace in Paris, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech after a videoconference on the energy crisis with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Elysee palace in Paris, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a sharp 10% reduction in the country's energy use in coming weeks and months to avoid the risk of rationing and cuts this winter, amid tensions with supplier Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Macron warned Monday that forced energy savings might have to be considered in coming months if voluntary efforts aren't sufficient. He said energy rationing plans are being prepared “in case’ and that “cuts will happen as a last resort.”

“The best energy is that which we don’t consume,” the French leader said at a news conference, where he urged French businesses and households to save energy, including by turning down heating and air conditioning.

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

