Macron vows tougher Iran sanctions amid protests crackdown

The ongoing protests of young Iranians born after the 1979 toppling of the monarchy who have only lived in the Shiite cleric-led state has proven them wrong, Macron said.

“The grandchildren of the (Islamic) revolution are leading a revolution against that revolution,” Macron said.

He added that the West needs to support them in their struggle, including by toughening European sanctions targeting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“I am in favor of a strong diplomatic reaction and sanctions on the regime’s personalities who are in responsible for the repression of this revolution,” Macron said.

His comments were recorded after his meeting Friday in Paris with four activists campaigning for Iranian women’s rights from exile.

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani blasted Macron for meeting with the activists, who included two U.S.-based Iranian dissidents, Masih Alinejad and Ladan Boroumand. Kanaani on Monday warned Macron that supporting Iranian dissidents “whose true nature is known by the Iranian people” is a “wrong, short-sighted policy" that could endanger France's “long-term interests” in the region.