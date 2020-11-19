3Q loss for Macy's, but early holiday kickoff eases pain

In June, Macy’s laid off 3,900 people corporate staffers, roughly 3% of its overall workforce, as the pandemic takes a financial toll on the iconic department store chain’s sales and profits.

Macy's has a heavy presence in malls, which had begun to struggle long before COVID-19. Others that have been cornerstones at malls for decades, J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus, have sought bankruptcy protection, as has Stage Stores. Neiman Marcus emerged from bankruptcy in September.

J.C. Penney is on track to exit bankruptcy protection by Thanksgiving under new owners, its mall landlords.

Macy's over the next two years plans to open smaller stores, including new locations of its Bloomingdale's stores, that are not attached to malls.

For the holiday season, Macy's, like other retailers, is spreading discounts over a longer period to avoid overcrowding at its stores and continue to push shoppers to buy online and pick up at the curb.

The virus is also forcing Macy’s to rethink how it will hold its annual holiday events, like Christmas tree lightings, holiday window decorations and its annual Thanksgiving Day parade.

