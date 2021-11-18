Macy's, Kohl's post strong results heading into holidays

The company lost $91 million last year during the same period.

Sales reached $5.44 billion for the quarter, also topping analyst expectations.

Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 35.6%, including licensed businesses like cosmetics.

Online sales increased 19% compared from the year-ago period, and rose 49% compared with the same quarter in 2019.

The company booked strong sales of home goods, fragrances, jewelry, watches and sleepwear. Categories like dresses, men's tailored clothing and luggage continue to recover.

The New York-based company added 4.4 million new customers into Macy’s brand, a 28% increase over 2019.

Macy's was able to increase inventory 19.4% compared with last year's third quarter, navigating shortages and slowed supplies as the U.S. economy emerges from a downturn caused by the pandemic.

Macy's said that it will launch a third-party marketplace that will expand its assortment of product categories and brands.

Macy's is narrowing and raising its full-year 2021 guidance. It now expects sales of $24.12 billion to $24.28 billion, up from a range of $23.55 billion to $23.9 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are now forecast in the range of $4.57 to $4.76, up from $3.41 to $3.75.

Analysts expected $3.92 per share on sales of $23.78 billion, according to FactSet.

Kohl's, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, said it earned $243 million, or $1.65 per share, for the three-month period ended Oct. 30. That compares with a loss of $12 million, or 8 cents per share, last year.

Sales rose 15.5% to $4.36 billion, and sales at stores opened at least a year rose 14.7%.

The company raised its full-year earnings-per-share guidance to between $7.10 and $7.30, up from its previous forecast of $5.80 per share to $6.10 per share. Analysts were expecting $6.14 per share, according to FactSet.

During the earnings call with analysts, Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said that women's inventory is down 25% compared to 2019; while that number was expected to decline, that drop is down more than it had planned. On the other hand, inventory in activewear, which is enjoying strong sales, is in “great shape, “ she said.

Shares of Macy's surged about 17% while Kohl's shares added nearly 6% in Thursday morning trading.

