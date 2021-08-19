Macy's outlook brightens after bounce-back second quarter

Retailers are now monitoring the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, which has led to more mask mandates. They’re also grappling with higher prices just as the temporary government stimulus and other benefits, which helped energize spending, are fading. Snarled supply chains continue to be an issue.

However, this week has shown that shoppers remain resilient.

Macy's reported earnings of $345 million, or $1.08 per share in the three-month period ended July 31. Adjusted earnings were $1.29 per share, far above the 23 cents industry analysts had expected, according to FactSet.

Last year, Macy's lost $431 million in the second quarter.

Revenue rose nearly 60% to $5.64 billion, better than the $5.01 billion Wall Street projected and better than last year's $3.56 billion.

The company said that it expects net sales for the year to be in the range of $23.5 billion to $23.95 billion. Its previous guidance was $21.73 billion to $22.23 billion. Industry analysts were expecting $22.09 billion. It also now expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.41 to $3.75 per share, compared with previous projections of $1.71 to $2.12 per share.

