'Mad Max: Fury Road' prequel ‘Furiosa’ delayed to 2024

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, director George Miller arrives at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2016 Outstanding Directors Awards held at the Arlington Theatre, in Santa Barbara, Calif. The “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” isn’t speeding into theaters anytime soon. The film’s release date was pushed back a year — to May 24, 2024, Warner Bros. said Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Miller is returning to write and direct the film. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, director George Miller arrives at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2016 Outstanding Directors Awards held at the Arlington Theatre, in Santa Barbara, Calif. The “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” isn’t speeding into theaters anytime soon. The film’s release date was pushed back a year — to May 24, 2024, Warner Bros. said Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Miller is returning to write and direct the film. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Nation & World
By LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The “Mad Max Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” isn’t speeding into theaters anytime soon

The “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” isn’t speeding into theaters anytime soon. The film’s release date was pushed back a year — to May 24, 2024, Warner Bros. said Friday. It had originally been set for June 2023.

George Miller is returning to write and direct the film, which is being touted as Australia’s biggest production ever. “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy is set to play the title role, which Charlize Theron originated in “Fury Road.” Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also star.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” had a famously turbulent production, but out of the fires came a critical hit that went on to score 10 Oscar nominations, including for best picture and best director, winning six. Yet it was still in the red after over $375 million in global grosses.

The studio also said Friday that the new adaptation of “Salem’s Lot” will hit theaters on Sept. 9, 2022.

