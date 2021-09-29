Maddon: Shohei Ohtani didn't say he wants to leave Angels

Ohtani, an AL MVP front-runner with 45 home runs and a 3.18 ERA, said Sunday that although he likes the team, the fans and the atmosphere, his top priority is winning.

“We all feel the same way, we all want to win,” Maddon said before the Angels’ game at Texas on Tuesday night. “If anybody misconstrues that as though he wants to leave, that’s trying to connect some dots that weren’t necessarily what he, not at all what he said.