Maddow to contribute foreword to book on Pegasus malware

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
Rachel Maddow is contributing a foreword to “Pegasus,” a book by two Paris-based investigative reporters on the phone malware allegedly used by governments to monitor and sometimes attack journalists, human rights activists and lawyers among others

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Maddow is contributing a foreword to “Pegasus," a book by two Paris-based investigative reporters on the phone malware allegedly used by governments to monitor and sometimes attack journalists, human rights activists and lawyers among others.

Authors Laurent Richard and Sandrine Rigaud run Forbidden Stories, a nonprofit journalism organization which last month issued an extensive report on the global scale of Pegasus.

“In the book they will reveal the full extent of this unprecedented surveillance operation through the stories of the people whose lives have been turned upside down by it, and takes readers behind the scenes of one of the most resounding investigations of the last 20 years,” publisher Henry Holt announced Thursday.

Holt has not set a release date for “Pegasus.”

